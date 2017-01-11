Kwara Peace Corps Commander seeks Buhari’s early assent to Bill

Posted January 11, 2017 5:42 pm by Comments

The Kwara State Commander of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, Lukman Yekini, has urged President Muhammadu BuhariI to assent to the bill establishing Nigerian Peace Corps in good time. Yekini told reporters yesterday in Ilorin, the state capital, adding that “all eyes are on the president and the youths are expectant. “Since he is a […]

The post Kwara Peace Corps Commander seeks Buhari’s early assent to Bill appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nigerian Peace Corps bill scales second reading The House of Representatives has described the Nigerian Peace Corps (NPC) as an effective tool towards curbing insurgency, kidnapping and...
  2. Sign Peace Corps Bill Into Law, Oyo Lawmaker Begs Buhari A member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Akeem Ige, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to quickly...
  3. Peace Corps Laud Passage Of Bill To Make It Paramilitary Agency The Deputy Commander of Administration, Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN), Benue State Command, Patriot Linda Onuh, has applauded the National...
  4. BREAKING NEWS: Senate passes Nigerian Peace Corps Bill The Senate on Thursday passed the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill into law, thereby giving approval for the establishment of the...
  5. Centre seeks Buhari’s assent to audit bill Executive Chairman of CSJ, Eze Onyekpere THE Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), a Non Governmental Organisation established to introduce professionalism...
  6. Senate divided over Bill seeking to establish National Peace Corps ABUJA—AHEAD of the establishment of the proposed Nigeria Peace Corps, the Senate has given President Muhammadu Buhari the power to...
  7. National Assembly To Pass Nigeria Peace Corps Bill The National Assembly has given the assurance that the bill for the establishment of Nigeria Peace Corps will be passed after...
  8. Why President Buhari should not assent to new anti-rape bill — Soyinka “This bill, subjected to wrong arguments, merely consolidates the reduction of female minors to sex objects.” The post Why President...
  9. Youth council appeals to Buhari to sign Peace Corps Bill The Senate recently passed the Bill last week. The post Youth council appeals to Buhari to sign Peace Corps Bill...
  10. Senate passes bill to legalise Peace Corps “We need to allow more participation in the security space,” a lawmaker said. The post Senate passes bill to legalise...

< YOHAIG home