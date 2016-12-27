Lagos to audit utility infrastructure in Jan. 2017

The Lagos state Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA) has said that it would commence audit of underground and over the ground utility infrastructures within the geographical boundaries of the State in January 2017, to ascertain the quality and quantum of the infrastructures and guide in proper regulation and planning. Chief Executive Officer of LASIMRA, Mr. Babajide Odekunle, who disclosed this at a Stakeholders’ Forum with telecommunication service providers and others, said the audit became imperative owing to the urgent need to determine the actual telecommunication and water cables as well as gas and water pipelines under the ground and

