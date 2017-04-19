Lagos to partner private coys on water supply

The Lagos state government will partner with the private sector for improved and efficient supply of water to residents of the State, with plans to build more water treatment plants.

Speaking on Tuesday at this year’s ministerial briefing, Commissioner of the Environment, Babatunde Adejare, noted that investment in the water sector is huge, with a requirement of 720 million gallons per day, due to the State’s increasing population.

The commissioner also reiterated the state government’s zero tolerance for noise pollution, especially from bars, hotels, night clubs near residential areas.

He enjoined Lagosians to embrace the Cleaner Lagos Initiative, which he said was the solution for delivering efficient and effective solid waste management in the state.

