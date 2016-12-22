The Assistant Director of Physiotherapy, General Hospital, Ojuelegba, Dr. Babatunde Adeolu has said that the lifestyle most Nigerians live is the cause of various diseases like cancer, HIV/AIDS, stroke, high blood pressure, and obesity among others, leading to deaths in the country. He made this known recently in a health lecture at The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Living Stone Assembly Lagos province 13, Gbagada. Adeolu said, “We now have frequent cases of diabetes, high blood pressure, which are more common in the 21st centuries, as it happens to most persons as a result of their life style;

The post Lifestyle, major cause of deaths in Nigeria appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.