Man slumps, dies mysteriously while trading words with neighbour

Detectives attached to the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of one Fatai Taiwo, a 61- year- old trader, who resided in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

Daily Times gathered that the deceased had engaged in a disagreement with his 64- year- old neighbour, Alade Akeredolu over his( Akeredolu’s) regular morning devotion.

Fatai was said to have been complaining about Akeredolu’s prayers, which he said, were causing him some discomfort, and that he also reported the man to the landlord, who promised to look into the matter.

Fatai was said to have been impatient waiting for the intervention of his landlord, and, subsequently, both of them engaged in a scuffle over the issue at about 6 am on January 29th, 2017, which then resulted in the death of Fatai.

When our correspondent visited the scene of the incident at No. 11 Gbasemo Street, Aga Ikorodu, the compound, which composed of five flats and whose neighbours were not willing to speak to our correspondent, but wore mournful faces, said only the police could speak on the matter.

However, an eyewitness, who also happens to be a neighbour, and who spoke to The Daily Times on condition of anonymity, said, “The issue on the ground has been on for months; it wasn’t just Fatai and his family that weren’t comfortable with Alade’s prayers.

Neighbours complained about it as well. The fact remains that we all pray but, when you start doing it to disturb others, it become irrational and irritating. “Fatai had told Alade on countless occasions to pray in such a way that it wouldn’t disturb others, but he hadn’t adjusted.

The deceased wife had been reporting Alade’s attitude to the landlord too. I even heard the landlord had cautioned them, but refused to adhere to his warnings.” According to the eyewitness,”it was rather unfortunate that on the said day, and as they were in the mood of their devotion, the deceased wife came and told them to reduce the tone of their prayer because, they were interrupting family members. “

A strong argument ensued between them and Fatai came out to know what was wrong. He also joined the trading of words but suddenly he slumped and was died before we could rush him to the hospital.”

However, the deceased daughter (name withheld) is alleging that the suspect and wife pushed the deceased. The police however say that investigation is still on to find out the cause of Fatai’s death. It was also learnt that the body of the deceased has been taken to Ikorodu General Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

