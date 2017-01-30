Medview Airline goes public tomorrow

Medview Airline, one of Nigeria’s fastest growing carriers, will be “listed by introduction” on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) tomorrow. With the listing, the airline will be the first to list its shares on the local bourse in the last decade. Executive Director, Business Development of Medview Airline, Isiaq Na-Allah, who made this known in […]

