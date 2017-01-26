Mercedes-Benz is world’s best-selling premium brand

Posted January 26, 2017 1:42 am by Comments

… New models due in Nigeria The three-pointed star ended 2016 on a triumphant note by earning the number one position in the premium segment as Mercedes-Benz for the first time sold more than two million vehicles in one year worldwide, up11.3 percent. With this performance, Mercedes-Benz overtook its German competitors, having sold the most […]

