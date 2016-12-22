The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has congratulated Channels Television on its 21st anniversary, saying the station has distinguished itself in its short existence. In his goodwill message at a gala night held in Lagos on Sunday to mark the anniversary, the Minister said no accolade is too much to describe Channels on the occasion of its 21st Anniversary “I have no doubt that for Channels Television, the future is even brighter “I say the future is brighter because this Administration’s commitment to ensuring that Nigeria successfully transits from Analogue to Digital Television will bring immense benefits,

The post Minister hails Channel TV at 21, says station’s best yet to come appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.