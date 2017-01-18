Mohamed Aboutrika: Egypt adds ex-footballer to terror list

Egypt has added ex-football star Mohamed Aboutrika to a terror list for his alleged links with the banned Muslim Brotherhood, his lawyer says. Mr Aboutrika is accused of financially supporting the Brotherhood, which Egypt considers a terrorist organisation. In 2012, he endorsed the successful presidential bid by Mohamed Morsi, a Brotherhood member. The move by […]

The post Mohamed Aboutrika: Egypt adds ex-footballer to terror list appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

