Mohamed Aboutrika: Egypt adds ex-footballer to terror list
Egypt has added ex-football star Mohamed Aboutrika to a terror list for his alleged links with the banned Muslim Brotherhood, his lawyer says. Mr Aboutrika is accused of financially supporting the Brotherhood, which Egypt considers a terrorist organisation. In 2012, he endorsed the successful presidential bid by Mohamed Morsi, a Brotherhood member. The move by […]
