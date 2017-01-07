Jose Mourinho has stressed Manchester United always remained calm after their underwhelming start to the season and are not getting carried away by their good run of form. The Old Trafford side initially struggled to get going under Mourinho, but they are currently on a 13-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, winning their last seven. […]

The post Mourinho: Man Utd not in heaven despite good run appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.