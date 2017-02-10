The Owerri South-South tour with Mr 2kay and the Christian Brother’s brandy held on the 4th of February 2017 at the Las Vegas lounge Owerri. Guest arrived and where served with the Christian brothers brandy for tasting. Mr 2kay, Ill bliss and Idahams arrived at about 1145 pm and the club was filled to the brim. Idahams kicked off the performance and was well received Ill bliss was also well received. The man of the night Mr 2kay wowed the crowd. The crowed interestingly where requesting more songs from his old catalogue especially waterside boy.

According to Mr 2kay “it was a lovely night to meet with my fans in Owerri the fact that they were requesting songs from my debut album shows they were real followers and have been very supportive in the past years”

The night ended with the acts partying and taking pictures with the fans. The next stop is Port Harcourt on Mr 2kay’s birthday on the 11th of February 2017 at the Sky bar Genesis complex G.R.A.

The post Mr. 2Kay delivers a stellar performance in Owerri appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria.