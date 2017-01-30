MTN appoints Omnicom as global agency
The fate of the local agencies hoping for a slice of MTN Nigeria integrated marketing communications businesses may have been dashed as the group announced Omnicom Group, the third leading communication group as its integrated global agency. Currently on MTN Nigeria business are MediaReach OMD – media, DDB Lagos- creative, Brooks and Blake and DDK […]
