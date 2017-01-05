MTN may exit Nigeria over fines, others
Indication has emerged that MTN may exit Nigeria over what it terms incessant imposition of fines and penalties on it by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and endless harassment by the National Assembly through Senate probes. A senior executive of MTN Nigeria told Business Journal during a chance meeting in Lagos recently. Business Journal quoted […]
The post MTN may exit Nigeria over fines, others appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.
What do you think?