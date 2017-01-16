N3.98bn water project: Umahi orders contractor back to site

  Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has directed Ganza Engineering  Ltd, the company handling the N3.98 billion Ukawu Water Scheme in Okawu,  Onicha Local Government Area  to immediately return  to site. Umahi,who gave the order while inspecting the   water project,awarded by the immediate past administration  in April 2008,expressed disappointment with the quality of work […]

