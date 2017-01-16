N3.98bn water project: Umahi orders contractor back to site

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has directed Ganza Engineering Ltd, the company handling the N3.98 billion Ukawu Water Scheme in Okawu, Onicha Local Government Area to immediately return to site. Umahi,who gave the order while inspecting the water project,awarded by the immediate past administration in April 2008,expressed disappointment with the quality of work […]

