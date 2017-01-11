The Tincan Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has revealed that it generated a total of N256,416,708,848.68 as revenue for the year 2016. According to the controller of the command, Comptroller Bashar Yusuf, who made the revelation through a press statement issued Wednesday January 11 2017, the amount which is lower when compared to […]

The post NCS Tincan Island Ports generates over N256 billion in 2016 appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.