Need for economic diversification in 2017

Posted January 13, 2017 1:42 am by Comments

With the increasing parlous state of Nigeria’ economy brought about by dwindling price of crude oil, it is time the country and citizens look inwards for solution. The present dire financial strait now facing the country was predicted long ago. However, successive administrations failed to heed the warnings or read the tea leaves for signs […]

The post Need for economic diversification in 2017 appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Time for Nigeria to look inwards With the increasing parlous state of Nigeria’ economy brought about by dwindling price of crude oil, it is time the...
  2. CIBN tells FG to commit economic diversification The President of the Chartered institute of Banker of Nigeria (CIBN) Professor Segun Ajibola, wants the federal government to show strong...
  3. IoD Identifies Policy Inconsistency As Bane Of Economic Diversification The Institute of Directors in Nigeria (IoD) has identified corruption, policy inconsistency and lack of trust as stumbling blocks to...
  4. Okowa partners South Africa on economic diversification Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed satisfaction with the number of investors indicating interests in doing business with...
  5. Current economic climate calls for investment diversification —Oyebola Managing Director/Chief Executive, FBN Capital Asset Management, Mr. Michael Oyebola has advised investors to embrace diversification as a tool of...
  6. Chamber urges Buhari to hasten economic diversification The President, Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC), Chief Olabintan Famutimi, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to hasten the economic diversification...
  7. Importance of gas in Nigeria’s economic diversification programme, by Ene What role do you think gas would play in the country’s quest to diversify the economy and what should be...
  8. E-commerce will fast track Buhari’s economic diversification plan Following the down turn in the international price of crude oil and its effect on oil dependent economy like Nigeria,...
  9. Economic Diversification: NNMA Advocates Use Of Data The chairman, governing board of the Nigerian National Merit Award, Professor Etim Essien, has urged the federal government to employ...
  10. Nigeria remains committed to economic diversification in 2016 – Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said the country would remain committed to economic diversification through import substitution and export promotion....

< YOHAIG home