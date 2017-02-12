Niger Delta monarch charges Osinbajo to fulfill his promises

The Udefi Oba Oloye of Warri kingdom in Delta state, Chief Clement Maleghemi, has appealed to the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo to fulfill his promises of meeting with the Niger Delta youth, just as he expressed confidence in the present administration to address the issues in the region.



Maleghemi made the appeal at the weekend while speaking with newsmen in Ugbolokppso, Uvwie Local Government Area, while speaking on the signigicance of “Udefi Day” celebration, held at the Udefi Hall.



He said that the recent fact-finding visit of the vice president to Delta and other parts of the South South was an indication that the Federal Government was listening to the yearning of the people in the Niger Delta region.



According to him “The only one visit of the vice president is not enough to solve the problems of the region but it is an encouragement that government is listening to our demands.

The last time the vice president came, he promised to summon the youth, create time to meet with them as a follow up in February.



“The Federal Government is exploring every possibilities to ensure peace returns to the Niger Delta and I am confident that with all these move, peace will definitely return to the region,” he said.



Maleghemi, a foremost Chief and business magnate based in Warri however, urged the government to create create employment and the enabling environment to end hostilities in the region, noting that most of the vices in our society are there because people are idle.



“There are alot of things needed to be done in the region. It bothers on employment. Anybody who has a simple menas of livelihood will not take risk of destroying oil facilities. For example, it is capital intensive to go and blow up pipeline, the risk involved, you can die there. So the Federal Government should create an enabling environment for business to thrive.”



On the importance of the celebration Chief Maleghemi said, “It is a day that all Udefi descendants from all the 14 towns and villages founded by them in Iwere Kingdom come together at Ugbolokposo, our ancestral home to remember and honour our ancestral father Udefi.



“This day is symbolic because it marks a dramatic departure from the hitherto aged-long practice of only a few people gathering annually on February 10 to remember our ancestral father.”

