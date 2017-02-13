Nigeria has inaugurated the technical and steering committees to drive the process of improving quality healthcare for mothers, newborn and children.

The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, inaugurated the steering and technical committees in Abuja.

The inauguration of the committees was in direct response for the admission of Nigeria into the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) network on quality healthcare for mothers, newborns and children.

Nigeria is therefore in support of the WHO vision where ‘every pregnant woman and newborn receives quality healthcare throughout, childbirth and the postnatal period, the minister said.

He pointed out that the Federal Government was committed to developing healthcare strategies and plan in line with WHO‘s recommendation.

He reassured Nigerians that with the calibre of members in the steering and technical committees, Nigeria could make progress in reducing maternal, newborn and child deaths.

The members of the steering committee are the Minister of Health, Minister of State for Health, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, and Minister of Finance.

Others are the minister of agriculture, education, water resources , environment, information and culture.

Some permanent secretaries and directors in relevant ministries and heads of some selected agencies are also members.

The steering committee is to provide high level leadership for coordination of quality of care (QoC) interventions for Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCAH) in Nigeria.

The post Nigeria gets committees on healthcare appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria.