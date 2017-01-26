The Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), managers of .ng Country Top Level Domain (ccTLD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kenictld, the managers of .ke ccTLD in Kenya. The MOU will give NiRA accredited registrars the opportunity to register domain names directly in the Kenyan Registry, pay in their local currency and vice […]

The post Nigeria, Kenya sign MoU for domain name registration appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.