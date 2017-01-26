Nigeria, Kenya sign MoU for domain name registration

Posted January 26, 2017 9:42 pm by Comments

The Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), managers of .ng Country Top Level Domain (ccTLD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kenictld, the managers of .ke ccTLD in Kenya. The MOU will give NiRA accredited registrars the opportunity to register domain names directly in the Kenyan Registry, pay in their local currency and vice […]

The post Nigeria, Kenya sign MoU for domain name registration appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. NIRA registers 2,767 domain names in June The Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA) on Sunday said 2,767 domain names were registered in June. Mr Sunday Folayan, NIRA...
  2. Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA) The Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA) said it is now reviewing its role in protecting the child on the use...
  3. NiRA assures reduction in cost of registering .ng Domain soon The Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA)  said that it is focused on championing  the course of ensuring that Nigerian begin...
  4. NIRA registers 22,113 .ng domain names in 2015 Sunday Folayan Sunday Folayan, the President of the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA), on Sunday said that a total of...
  5. Nigeria records 33,572 new .ng domain name registrations Domain name FROM January to November, Nigeria’s Domain Name System (DNS) industry has recorded the registration and renewal of 33,...
  6. NiRA to engage new registrars at last quarter forum NiRA has expressed willingness to engage new registrars to galvanise the processes in its efforts to ensure adoption of .ng...
  7. Registered domain names in Nigeria hit 3,483 Domain Name Registrations and Renewals at the registry, Nigeria Internet Registration Association, NiRA, continued to be on the increase standing...
  8. NiRA to partner registrars to bridge gap in DNS industry   The Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA) has pledged her commitment to partner as many Registrars and affiliates as possible...
  9. NiRA records 76,907 active domains on .ng in 2016 Nigeria Internet Registration (NIRA) has continued to achieve positive results in its quest to deepen the .ng domain acceptance in...
  10. As Nigeria Struggles with 4,000mw, Kenya Moves to Build 1gw of Electricity While Nigeria continues to celebrate power generation of about 5,000 megawatts, another African country, Kenya, has begun moves to build...

< YOHAIG home