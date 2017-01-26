Nigerian Breweries under Police Investigation

Nigerian Breweries (NB) has said its top management staff have been invited to the Force Headquarters (Police), Abuja for questioning based on a petition.   The company in a statement to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday said “The petition was written by the lawyers of TMDK Oil Traders (TMDK) to the Attorney General of the Federation […]

The post Nigerian Breweries under Police Investigation appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

