Nigerian doctors go for foreign medical check-up… why deny Buhari his right?-Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, former Edo governor, says he can’t understand why there’s such a “big issue” over President Muhammadu Buhari’s foreign trip for medical check-up — when even Nigerian doctors do the same. Oshiomhole said as governor, he used state funds to sponsor medical check-ups abroad for “farmers, villagers, politicians, ordinary people, and the media”. The […]

The post Nigerian doctors go for foreign medical check-up… why deny Buhari his right?-Oshiomhole appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

