Nigeria’s agriculture on right track – Expert

Posted January 2, 2017 9:42 pm by Comments

The Former Country Representative, International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Dr. Atsuko Toda, yesterday said agriculture was on the right track to becoming the bedrock of the economy in Nigeria. Toda, who was recently appointed the Director of Agricultural, Finance, and Rural Development, African Development Bank (AfDB), stated this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja. According to her, Nigeria, being the biggest country in Africa, gets a lot of media attention all over the world but its complexity, richness and culture will only be appreciated when one visits the country “My four years in Nigeria has

The post Nigeria’s agriculture on right track – Expert appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nigeria’s Agriculture needs N1tr to bridge lending gaps, says Dangote The Nigerian Agriculture Business Group (NABG) has said that it the agricultural sector needs about N1trillion to bridge the lending...
  2. Donor agencies commit $500m in three years to boost Nigeria’s agriculture In a bid to boost food production and security in the country, donor agencies from the European Union, United Kingdom,...
  3. IFAD Plans Improved Value Chain For Benue Agriculture The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), on Wednesday said it has commenced the planned implementation for improved value chain...
  4. Placing Nigeria’s agriculture sector on path of growth Putting Nigeria’s agriculture sector on a path of growth will require actions to solve these two gaps: produce enough fresh,...
  5. Ebonyi State inaugurates one-man, one hectare agriculture empowerment programme The agricultural youth empowerment of one-man, one hectare programme of  Ebonyi  has offered its teaming youths opportunity to created sustainable...
  6. USAID urges Nigeria to invest in agriculture The United State Agency for International Development has advised Nigeria to stop its sole reliance on oil and invest in...
  7. USAID in with private sector partnerships to strengthen Nigerian agriculture   The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has launched two new partnerships with local agribusinesses Babban Gona and Hello...
  8. World Bank intervention in Nigeria’s agriculture hits $1.5bn The World Bank says the worth of its running projects in the Agriculture sector in Nigeria is 1.5 billion dollars....
  9. EU, UK, others invest N900bn in Nigeria’s agriculture Nigeria’s key development partners under the New Alliance Cooperative Agreement Framework/Grow Africa initiative are committed to a funding equivalent of...
  10. Nigeria To Make Agriculture Arrow Head Of Economic Development The Nigerian government has announced plans to revive and reposition agriculture as the arrow head of the nation’s economic development....

< YOHAIG home