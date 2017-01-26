North East Peace Rally, a Welcome Development-Brono CSO

Posted January 26, 2017 9:42 pm by Comments

Several Civil Society Organizations based in Borno state under the umbrella of Borno Civil Society Organizations for Peace have thrown its weight behind the proposed North East Peace Rally by the North East Coalition Against Terrorism (NECAT) It would be recalled that a Civil Society Organisation, the North East Coalition Against Terrorism (NECAT) said it […]

The post North East Peace Rally, a Welcome Development-Brono CSO appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. North East Groups to hold Mega rally for peace in Maiduguri Following the success recorded in the war against Boko Haram terrorism by the Nigerian Army, the North East Coalition Against...
  2. It’s our collective respnsibility to win peace in North-East, says Dambazau The Minister of Interior, retired Lt-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, on Friday said it was the responsibility of every Nigerian, including the...
  3. North-east Development: Dogara To Push For Foreign Support The Speaker of the House of Representatives says Nigeria must leverage on foreign organisations’ support to help develop the north-east...
  4. We will tame Boko Haram, restore peace to North East, says Army Chief The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Kenneth Minimah, on Saturday said the Nigerian Army would tame the Boko Haram...
  5. Senate Steps Down Debate On North East Development Commission The Senate has stepped down debate on the report of the committee for the establishment of North East Development Commission....
  6. Boko Haram: North East lawmakers seek development commission Abdulaziz Murtal Nyako says there is an imminent danger of food shortages. The post Boko Haram: North East lawmakers seek...
  7. Buhari passionate on rebuilding North East – SGF Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Babacir Lawal, says President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to rebuilding North East...
  8. Govs move to ensure peace in South East The South East Governor’s Forum has called on Movement for Actualisation of the Sovereign of State of Biafra (MASSOB) and...
  9. FG Secures EU’s Commitment on Rebuilding of North East, Niger Delta The European Union (EU) on Monday pledged its support for the ongoing efforts of the Federal Government to rebuild some...
  10. North-East Senators fight over location of NEDC headquarters Although the clamour for development of the North East zone has been intense, Senators from the zone are not speaking...

< YOHAIG home