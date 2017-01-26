NSE Lists Stanbic IBTC Pension ETF 40 to drive market liquidity

Posted January 26, 2017 5:42 am by Comments

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited (SIAML) on Tuesday listed 10 million units of its Pension ETF 40 fund on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) as one of the Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) for trading on its floors. According to Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited (SIAML), Bunmi Dayo-Olagunju, The Pension ETF 40, created to closely replicate […]

The post NSE Lists Stanbic IBTC Pension ETF 40 to drive market liquidity appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Stanbic IBTC Pension’s assets hit N1tr Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited, a Pension Fund Administrator (PFA), has recorded over N1trillion worth of assets in 10 years,...
  2. Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers to enlighten contributors on retirement planning STANBIC IBTC Pension Managers Limited is set to enlighten people approaching retirement on the path to a comfortable retirement while...
  3. Stanbic IBTC signposts early financial knowledge among youth Stanbic IBTC Bank, a member of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, has said that given today’s highly complex world, financial literacy...
  4. Stanbic IBTC pension managers’ assets hit N2 trillion The company says its shareholders funds are in excess of N14.5 billion. The post Stanbic IBTC pension managers’ assets hit...
  5. Stanbic IBTC, Google collaborate on digital inclusion in Nigeria   Stanbic IBTC Bank has disclosed that it is collaborating with Google to train youths and Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises...
  6. CBN gov, Stanbic IBTC chairman differ on forex policy Ifeanyi Onuba, Abuja Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele and the Chairman, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Mr....
  7. Stanbic IBTC appeals N1.3b judgment award STANBIC IBTC Bank has appealed the judgment, which ordered the bank and Starcomms to pay N1.3 billion plus interest for...
  8. Court awards N50, 000 to Stanbic/IBTC against shareholders The Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday awarded N50,000 to Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc as punitive cost against its...
  9. Police recovers N6.2m Stanbic IBTC stolen money in Rivers Rivers State police command said it has recovered N6.2 million which belonged to Stanbic IBTC Bank in Port Harcourt, the...
  10. CBN: FRC report on Stanbic IBTC faulty •Apex bank lambasts FRC •‘Due process wasn’t followed’ The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) came down hard on the Financial...

< YOHAIG home