Nwaoboshi commends Okowa’s prudent management of resources
The people of Delta North have pledged their support and total loyalty to the state government under the leadership of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa. This was the high point of the decision taken on Friday during a get together of the political class led by Senator Peter Nwaoboshi and the leadership of the Delta North traditional […]
The post Nwaoboshi commends Okowa’s prudent management of resources appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.
What do you think?