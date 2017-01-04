Obasanjo to Buhari: Stop the Excuses, Nigeria Needs Result-oriented Policies

Posted January 4, 2017 5:42 pm by Comments

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to stop blaming past administrations for the current economic woes and focus on implementing result-oriented policies and programmes that will turn the economy around. He equally cautioned that if Buhari fails to fix the economy to relieve the pain and anguish of many Nigerians, the “gains […]

The post Obasanjo to Buhari: Stop the Excuses, Nigeria Needs Result-oriented Policies appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Buhari: next three years will be result-oriented President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday responded to talks that his administration has not done anything since coming to office last May,...
  2. Buhari spent the one year giving excuses… this must stop – Ben Bruce Senator Ben Bruce, the lawmaker representing Bayelsa central senatorial district, has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari and his ministers spent...
  3. UPN to Obasanjo: Stop writing letters on corrupt politicians …scores Amosun low on education, 40years anniversary     The National Chairman of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), Professor...
  4. Mixed Reactions Trails As Buhari And Obasanjo Set To Meet Again On the 22nd of December, President Muhammadu Buhari will declare open the South-East Economic and Security Summit (SEESS), a new initiative...
  5. Obasanjo meets Buhari in Abuja, declines comments Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was a guest of President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja....
  6. Economic hardship: Obasanjo blasts Buhari – Says, stop blaming past govts, concentrate on governance HONEYMOON between President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Olusegun Obasanjo seems...
  7. It is not Buhari’s job to address Fulani herdsmen/farmers’ crises – Obasanjo Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Tuesday, maintained that it’s not the “job” of President Muhammadu Buhari to address the lingering...
  8. PDP, APC in verbal war over economy, policies     After a brief lull, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) returned to...
  9. Buhari’s policies ‘re hostile, traumatising Nigerians – ASUU By Johnbosco Agbakwuru ABUJA – THE Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Tuesday lamented that the present administration in the...
  10. PDP lawmaker lauds Buhari’s policies on economy A PDP lawmaker in Delta, Chief Evance Ivwurie, on Saturday commended President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s policies and programmes to savage...

< YOHAIG home