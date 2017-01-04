Obasanjo to Buhari: Stop the Excuses, Nigeria Needs Result-oriented Policies

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to stop blaming past administrations for the current economic woes and focus on implementing result-oriented policies and programmes that will turn the economy around. He equally cautioned that if Buhari fails to fix the economy to relieve the pain and anguish of many Nigerians, the “gains […]

