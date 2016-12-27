Obiano emphasises need for quality education

Posted December 27, 2016 5:42 am by Comments

Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano, has said that his government will continue to invest in education as a sure way to secure the future of the state. He stated this during the 60th wedding anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Ezinne Christiana Ozoigbo in their country home, Amesi, Aguata local government Area. Speaking during the event, Governor Obiano acknowledged that the state is always taking lead in education, especially in external examinations due to the quality of education and adequate learning environment his administration had provided in schools across the state. He commended the teachers in the state for their

The post Obiano emphasises need for quality education appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

Nairabet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Jigawa restates commitment to quality education The five-week Remedial Programme and Pilot Testing of e-Learning Approach came to an end over the weekend in Dutse, Jigawa...
  2. APC’ll guarantee quality education, health, housing —Osinbajo Nigeria’s Vice President-elect, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has assured teachers in the country of quality tertiary education when the All Progressives...
  3. Obiano lauds NDLEA’s education policy Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state has lauded the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over its impact on the...
  4. Lagos restates commitment to quality education Lagos State government has reaffirmed its commitment to provide quality education at all levels for residents. Commissioner for Education, Mrs....
  5. Obiano Commissions Drug Quality Control Laboratory In Anambra Anambra State Governor, Wilie Obiano, has commissioned a state of the art Drug Quality Control Laboratory and Drug Information Center...
  6. Oshiomhole Urges Govt. To Provide Quality Tertiary Education Edo State Governor has advised the Nigerian government to look inward and provide quality tertiary education for the increasing number...
  7. FG’s ‘Change’ mantra will be a mirage without quality education – SUBEB Chairman LOKOJA – The Executive Secretary, Kogi State Universal Basic Education, SUBEB, Mallam Nuhu Ahmed has said that the change mantra...
  8. Fayose, Jega canvass quality education at ABUAD’s convocation Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State and former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Attahiru Jega, yesterday, called...
  9. Teachers’ welfare crucial to attaining sustainable development in education, says Ambode  For any government to achieve the goal of quality education through effective teaching and learning in schools, the welfare of...
  10. Governor Obiano Commissions BOI Office In Awka The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, in furtherance to the existing partnership with the Bank of Industry (BOI), has commissioned...

< YOHAIG home