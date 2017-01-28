Ogun warns owners health facilities against engaging quacks
The Ogun State government in collaboration with the National Association of Nigeria Nurses ans Midwives (NANNM) has warn certified owners of Private health facilities across the State to desist from engaging the services of unqualified nurses and other health workers in order to safe guard the profession against quackery and reposition the sector for quality […]
The post Ogun warns owners health facilities against engaging quacks appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.
What do you think?