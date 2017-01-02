Oil sector contributes over 8% total real GDP

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) latest economic report has said that the oil sector contributed 8.19 percent of total real GDP in the 3rd quarter of 2016. The sector’s 8.19 percent is down from figures recorded in the corresponding period of 2015 and the preceding quarter of 2016 recorded at 10.27 percent (2nd quarter) and 8.26 percent (1st quarter) respectively. In the First Quarter of 2016, oil production stood at 2.11million barrels per day (mbpd), 0.05mbpd lower from production in Q4 of 2015. Oil production was also lower relative to the corresponding quarter in 2015 by 0.07mbpd when output

