A group of the Odua People’s Congress (OPC) has commended the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enita Ogunwusi II for ordering Otunba Gani Adams to resign as the National Coordinator of OPC in order to put an end to the lingering crisis rocking the congress. The spokesman of the group, Comrade Maruf Olanrewaju gave the […]

The post OPC: Factional group lauds Ooni’s position on Gani Adam appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.