Oyewusi advises Nigerians on proper water storage    

Nigerians have been advised on the need to embrace proper ways of storing water to reduce the menace of hisphenol A and other toxins that are harmful to humans.

An Analytical Chemist and Chief Lecturer in the Department of Science Technology at the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Dr Peter Oyewusi, gave the advise in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, while delivering the 22nd edition of the Prof. E.K. Obiakor Lecture series of the Polytechnic.

Oyewusi, who spoke on the topic, “Analytical Chemistry: An Invisible Presence in our Everyday Lives” advised that the general public should endeavour to store water using glass or ceramic bottles.

He noted that, if they have to use plastic bottles, “they should use the ones that are free of hisphenol A, an organic synthetic compound that is capable of inducing some cancers in humans.

The inaugural lecturer called on manufacturers and the organised private sectors to harness all relevant data generated during chemical processes in the Nation’s Ivory Towers.

He also appealed to government at all levels to assist Analytical Chemists through adequate funding to procure relevant and up to date equipment at various laboratories.

The Polytechnic don advised agencies of government to form synergy and live up to expectation by clamping down on producers of packaged water, who were found to have contravened government policies governing production of safe potable water by ensuring strict compliance to such policies by manufacturers.

Some of the government agencies include the National Agency for Food, Drugs Administrations and Control, (NAFDAC) and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, (SON).

He advised government at all levels to devise creative means of providing potable water for the general public, saying such would go a long way to ensuring zero level outbreak of waterborne diseases in the country.

He further explained that this could be achieved through a new method of water treatment, which employs “nanotechnologu” which according to him is cheap and easily affordable by government and the general public.

The lecturer advised the public to always employ qualified water chemists to assist in designing standard operating procedires that would suit their water treatment programme.

The Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr Taiwo Akande, advised producers of packaged water to always employ the services of a water analysts to ensure maintenance of quality and standards.

She advised relevant government organs and agencies to take the recommendations of the lecturer seriously as these are measures that will guarantee safety of lives and enhance the health and wellbeing of the citizens.

The post Oyewusi advises Nigerians on proper water storage appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria.