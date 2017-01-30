Partnership with Lagos will breathe life into National Theatre -Lai Mohammed

Posted January 30, 2017 1:42 pm by Comments

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the partnership between the Federal Government and Lagos State on the renovation of the National Theatre will breathe life into the national edifice. Speaking after an inspection tour of the National Theatre in Lagos on Saturday, ahead of the renovation to be carried out […]

The post Partnership with Lagos will breathe life into National Theatre -Lai Mohammed appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Lai Mohammed solicits BBC/FRCN partnership The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has solicited a robust partnership between the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC),...
  2. National Arts Theatre, Lagos, 199 other monuments to be lit blue on Saturday – says UN envoy The National Arts Theatre in Lagos would be among 200 iconic monuments, buildings, statues, bridges and other landmarks across the...
  3. The British Council in Partnership with FirstBank Announces Lagos Theatre Festival 2016 The Lagos Theatre Festival, which first launched in 2012, was born out of the need to create professional exchange opportunities...
  4. Hoodlums disrupt fun seekers at National Theatre Eyewitnesses say pickpockets had a field day at the theatre. The post Hoodlums disrupt fun seekers at National Theatre appeared...
  5. National Theatre in total darkness over unpaid N9m debt Eko Electricity says it needs the fund to energise the power sector; to ensure electricity supply and to grow the...
  6. Navy graduates 70 officers on military Planning, Theatre of war operations As the proscription of the war against terrorism, maritime illegalities and militancy continues, the Nigerian Navy, last weekend, graduated 70...
  7. RRS nab 11 over National Theatre attacks Operatives of the Rapid Respond Squad, RRS, of the Lagos State Police Command, weekend, arrested 11 suspected members of a...
  8. Gov. Ambode reiterates commitment to National Museum renovation Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Monday reiterated his administration’s commitment to support the Federal Government to renovate the...
  9. ICAN solicits public private partnership with government The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), has advocated for public private partnership with the government, stating that collaboration...
  10. Tourism Minister denies sale of National Theatre Nigerian’s Tourism and Culture Minister, Chief Edem Duke early Friday morning, denied the purported sale of Nigeria’s National Arts Theatre...

< YOHAIG home