Pastor Adeboye urges governors to emulate Fayose

December 24, 2016

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has advised state governors to emulate their Ekiti State counterpart, Mr Ayo Fayose, in protecting the interest of their people. Adeboye stated on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti at the palace of Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe. The renowned cleric, who paid a call on the monarch before attending a crusade at the unusually crowded Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado Ekiti described the governor as a great defender of his people and their cause. He commended the governor for taking great risks of defending and protecting the interests of his

The post Pastor Adeboye urges governors to emulate Fayose appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

