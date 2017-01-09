A 40-year-old woman was lucky to have escaped being killed by her lover who brutally attacked her with a local machete ‘panga’ following a day-long drinking spree. The victim identified as Watiri Mwaniki from Thangath in Kenya was inflicted with severe machete cut on her head and face on Saturday evening after she spent time […]

The post Pastor’s son attacks lover with machete after a day-long drinking spree appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.