The Joint Action Committee (JAC) National Orthopaedic Hospital Igbobi, Yabahas embarks on a peaceful protest yesterday for the non payment of salaries by the management of the hospital. Speaking the Chairman of JAC, Comrade Awe Olugbengasaid that the 48 hours work to rule is just a warning strike action by the union for the […]

The post Pay us our salaries or face indefinite strike, JAC tells management appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.