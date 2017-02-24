PDP CRISIS: ‘We Have Hope In Supreme Court’

DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed hope that the Supreme Court will upturn the judgement of the Court of Appeal proclaiming Alhaji Ali Modu Sherif as the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), asking party faithful not to waver in their belief in the party. Addressing members of the Delta Central PDP in Ughelli, Ughelli North local government area of Delta State Friday, Governor Okowa stated that all the congresses from the Ward to zonal levels were not in dispute, except the national convention of the party which took place in Port Harcourt in 2016.

“Because, we are committed to the PDP, we will not get it wrong, all the elections from the Ward to the Zonal levels are accepted, the problem we have in PDP is the convention we had in Port Harcourt which some people are challenging, but, it is our hope that we will get fair hearing at the Supreme Court because, they will be setting precedence,” Governor Okowa said. He continued, “it is good that we are strong in Delta Central, we are strong in the state and the PDP is still very strong nationally which was attested to by the large turnout of party leaders at the recent meeting of the party in Abuja despite the short notice.”

“We will continue to grow strong, it is going to be a clean sweep in 2019, but, we must not rest on our oars, we must ensure total reconciliation in the party,” the governor said. He used the occasion to reel out some of the projects his administration has executed among thunderous ovation, assuring that with the ongoing repairs in the Forcados Trunkline and cessation of pipeline bombing in the creeks, the fortunes of the state would increase which will give room for the execution of more projects.

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya moved a motion for a vote of confidence to be passed on Governor Okowa’s administration based on its prudent management of resources that has shored up the fortunes of the PDP despite the economic down turn in the country. The motion was seconded by Hon. Lovette Idisi of the Federal House of Representatives and was overwhelmingly accepted by all.

Former Deputy Governor of Delta State, Prof. Amos Utuama (SAN), Prof. Sam Oyovbaire, Chief Ighoyota Amori, Dr Patrick Fovie and those who spoke at the occasion commended Governor Okowa for the effective management of resources in the state while the Chairman of the party in the state, Barr. Kingsley Esiso, expressed joy at the large turn out of party faithful for the meeting and urged them to continue to strengthen the party in the area,

The post PDP CRISIS: ‘We Have Hope In Supreme Court’ appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria.