Photos: Nigerian man rams his car into police van after sudden severe Asthma attack

Posted January 9, 2017 9:42 am by Comments

A Nigerian Twitter user based in Port Harcourt lost control of his car and rammed it into a police van pickup on Saturday. According to Andy Obuoforibo, his inhaler failed to work after he developed sudden severe asthma attack and when the accident happened. Thankfully, nobody was hurt. Read what he wrote after the cut…

The post Photos: Nigerian man rams his car into police van after sudden severe Asthma attack appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

