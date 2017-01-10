Photos of the Captain and medical doctor killed by Boko Haram in Yobe

Captain Victor Ugochukwu Ulasi, a medical doctor and graduate of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, was killed during Boko Haram attack on an Army base in Buni Yadi,  Yobe State on Sunday. Four soldiers were also killed in the attack while scores of terrorists died. Captain Ulasi is survived by a wife and three children, […]

The post Photos of the Captain and medical doctor killed by Boko Haram in Yobe appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

