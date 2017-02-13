Plan to undermine Buhari’s Presidency Uncovered, says Group

The Northern Patriotic Assembly on Monday raised an alarm over what it said were plots by some individuals to exploit the President Muhammadu Buhari’s health saga through paid protests and media propaganda, and thereby undermine the Buhari’s Presidency

At a state of the nation world press conference in Abuja, National President of the group,

Hon Kwuanu Terrence said President Muhammadu Buhari’s health saga has been grossly exploited to further undermine the stability of the country.

He said President Buhari clearly, in keeping with the constitution, wrote to the National Assembly that he was proceeding on a medical leave, ading that the President further communicated with the National Assembly when he has to, upon the advice of his doctors, stay back longer than he initially anticipated.

Terrence said tragically, since the first letter announcing President Buhari’s holiday there has been too much of efforts deployed to making him look incapable in staying on in office and to consequently edge him out.

According to him, there have been suggestions that the undue attention is meant to overwhelm President Buhari with stress so that his health would be further compromised.

He said, “we have reliably gathered that the inhumane rumours about the President’s health are calculated to cause a sense of uncertainty when he eventually returns to the country so that there would be apprehension about the veracity of any decision taken by him and for Nigerians to see him as someone whose body may not pull through the rigours of state functions. The plot in this instance is to trigger nationwide protests similar to the Yar’Adua era asking him to abdicate.

“Fortunately, no human being is God to be able to correctly predict the outcome of schemes undertaken in pursuit of inordinate ambitions.

He however warned those he accused of being behind the harassment of President Muhammadu Buhari to desist forthwith, adding that nothing must happen to President Buhari.

Terrance accused some individuals who he described as “disgruntled men” from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who he said are still smarting from their loss of power at the federal level as being behind the sustained campaign against President Buhari

He also identified those he accused of playing ethnic card withing the APC of ploting against the President.

He said, “Participants at a meeting recently held in Ibadan sometimes last year for political realignment of south west blocs against the northern bloc in the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot absolve themselves of being culpable in driving the mass hysteria over the health of Mr President.

“Their idea of burying the hatchet is to undo other ethnic nationalities with the reasoning that the Vice President, being of their own ethnic stock stands in line as the beneficiary if they can force President Buhari out of office on health grounds. Such treachery is not alien to this collection of two timing politicians.

“We have been clearly informed that the Governor of Osun State has set up a secretariat in Osogbo for further meetings of elders from this region to harness their best brains and further such alliances in the event that President Buhari has to continue staying back on doctor’s recommendation.

“For this purpose a refined model of the Save Nigeria Group (SNG) has been activated to be launched in the coming days. Financial mobilization for paid protesters is being concluded as we speak.”

The post Plan to undermine Buhari’s Presidency Uncovered, says Group appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria.