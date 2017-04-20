Presidency speak on why the Federal Executive Council did not hold

Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has given a possible reason why the Federal Executive Council meeting did not hold Wednesday, April 19th. Speaking to state house correspondents this afternoon, Garba Shehu said:

“The staff on the Council secretariat resumed on Tuesday after the Easter. There was no time to prepare and circulate memos to ministers. By practice, the ministers receive council memos two or three days ahead of meetings because they must read them and sometimes undertake research. It is not a rubber stamp council. So everyone must prepare themselves well for debates”.

Also speaking, the Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says the Federal Executive Cuncil meeting was not to scheduled to hold Wednesday.

““It was not to hold in the first place. It was not cancelled. You cancel something that you have planned to hold. There was holiday on Friday. There was holiday on Monday. So, it was not planned to hold. There is no law that says that FEC must hold every week”he said

