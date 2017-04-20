Presidency speak on why the Federal Executive Council did not hold

Posted April 20, 2017 8:42 am by Comments

Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has given a possible reason why the Federal Executive Council meeting did not hold Wednesday, April 19th. Speaking to state house correspondents this afternoon, Garba Shehu said:

“The staff on the Council secretariat resumed on Tuesday after the Easter. There was no time to prepare and circulate memos to ministers. By practice, the ministers receive council memos two or three days ahead of meetings because they must read them and sometimes undertake research. It is not a rubber stamp council. So everyone must prepare themselves well for debates”.

Also speaking, the Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says the Federal Executive Cuncil meeting was not to scheduled to hold Wednesday.

Winasbet.com

““It was not to hold in the first place. It was not cancelled. You cancel something that you have planned to hold. There was holiday on Friday. There was holiday on Monday. So, it was not planned to hold. There is no law that says that FEC must hold every week”he said

Read Nigeria News stories and updates from all Nigeria Newspapers such as Punch, Vangaurd, Daily Times,Thisday Guardian and more.

The post Presidency speak on why the Federal Executive Council did not hold appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. “Why Weekly Federal Executive Council Meeting Was Cancelled Today” – Presidency THE Presidency has hinted why the Weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) failed to hold, on Wednesday, as usual at the...
  2. Why FEC meeting didn’t hold – Presidency SENIOR Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has explained that the Federal Executive Council, FEC,...
  3. Federal Executive Council meeting fails to hold The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which usually holds every Wednesday did not hold today. As at 11am this morning,...
  4. Presidency says Easter break stalls FEC meeting Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Presidency on Wednesday said the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council did not hold because...
  5. President Buhari Set To Inaugurate New Federal Executive Council Nigeria’s President,  Muhammadu Buhari, will officially inaugurate a new Federal Executive Council on Wednesday, November 11. The Special Adviser to...
  6. FEC Meeting Fails To Hold The weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which holds every Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, has failed to hold this...
  7. Federal Executive Council Meeting Postponed       The Federal Executive Council meeting earlier scheduled for Friday morning has been postponed till Monday, December 21. Channels TV correspondent...
  8. President Buhari & His Ministers At Federal Executive Council Meeting Today (Photos) President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting at the Statehouse. Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/president-buhari-ministers-at-federal.html...
  9. Photos Of President Buhari At Federal Executive Council Meeting Today President Muhammadu Buhari at the ongoing Federal Executive Council meeting at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa. See photos...
  10. Buhari Presides Over The Federal Executive Council Meeting In Abuja (Photos) President Muhammadu Buhari today presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja. Here are photos...

< YOHAIG home