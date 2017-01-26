President Buhari Is Hale And Hearty-FG

The Federal Government has urged Nigerians to disregard the subversive messages being circulated via text messaging and the Social Media, saying the fabricated messages are being orchestrated by those who feel threatened by the emerging order. In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said there […]

The post President Buhari Is Hale And Hearty-FG appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

