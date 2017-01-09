Reps deputy Speaker harps urgent need for balanced agricultural economy

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Lasun Yusuff, has said that Nigerian needs a balanced agricultural economy for the country to survive. He said this after the presentation of ?three sets of tractors worth N60m to All Farmers Association Of Nigeria (AFAN) in the Osogbo/Olorunda,Orolu/Irepodun federal constituency of Osun state. The deputy Speaker explained that […]

