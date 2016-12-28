‘Running around the world in 2016 and beyond.’ – Billionaire, Mark Zuckerberg recalls his exercise on Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge

Billionaire CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg took a run on the popular Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge, Lagos, during his visit back in August 2016. Sharing photos of the places he took a run at around the world this year, his photo taken on the Lagos bridge was featured.

The post ‘Running around the world in 2016 and beyond.’ – Billionaire, Mark Zuckerberg recalls his exercise on Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

