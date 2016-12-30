Russia vows response to diplomat expulsion from US

Russia has promised to respond to the expulsion of 35 of its diplomats from Washington, amid a bitter dispute over alleged Russian interference in the recent US presidential election. A spokesman for President Vladimir Putin said the Kremlin’s reaction would cause the US “significant discomfort”. The foreign ministry said Russia’s response would be announced on Friday. An unconfirmed report by CNN says Moscow may shut down a school attended by diplomats’ children. US officials contacted by AFP news agency said they were aware of reports that the city’s Anglo-american school faced closure as retaliation but could not confirm them. Russia

The post Russia vows response to diplomat expulsion from US appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

