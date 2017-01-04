Rusty scissors removed from man’s body after being forgotten by surgeons 18 years ago

Posted January 4, 2017 5:42 pm by Comments

Ma Van Nhat, a 54-year-old Vietnamese man, went to the hospital complaining of stomach pain, only for an ultrasound to reveal that a six-inch pair of scissors was lodged close to his colon. Nhat had had surgery in 1998 after a car accident and having recovered from the surgery, went about his life, oblivious to […]

The post Rusty scissors removed from man’s body after being forgotten by surgeons 18 years ago appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Scissors pulled from Vietnam man’s stomach 18 years after surgery A Vietnamese man has had scissors removed from his abdomen which were left behind during surgery 18 years ago, after...
  2. Graphic: Man With Tumour Weighing 1.5 Times His Body Weight Finally Gets It Removed After So Many Years Of Pains A student had a tumour that weighed almost nine stone nearly double his body weight removed from his thigh in...
  3. Agu backs match-rusty Ikeme   Super Eagles coach Alloy Agu has dismissed fears over the inactivity of goalkeeper Carl Ikeme at his English Championship...
  4. Unbelievable! Scissors Found In Nigerian Pilgrim’s Belly In Saudi A Nigerian Muslim man arriving in Saudi Arabia for the annual Haj (pilgrimage) next week got the shock of his...
  5. Rio boxing judges, refs removed Olympic boxing’s governing body has removed some judges and referees from the Rio Games after a controversy over fight decisions....
  6. Angelina Jolie Reveals She Has Removed her Ovaries & Tubes…2 Years after Preventive Double Mastectomy In a NY Times op-ed piece called ‘Angelina Jolie Pitt: Diary of a Surgery’, Angelina Jolie has revealed that she...
  7. Gov Ahmed wants Pry school teachers’ salary removed from LG allocation Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara has called for the removal of primary school teachers’ salaries from local government allocations in...
  8. Jimeta community wants District Head removed   The Jimeta Community, in Yola North Local Government Area, has called on the Adamawa Emirate Council, to remove its...
  9. Stella Oduah Removed Me as NCAT Rector – Capt. Kalu Former Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, Kaduna State, Captain Chinyere Kalu, has said that the...
  10. Uncovering The World Of Quack Cosmetic Surgeons In Lagos FOR Christians, human creation is divine. Although some other religious adherents and scientists have different beliefs and opinions about it....

< YOHAIG home