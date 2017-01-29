Scores feared killed as Boko Haram ambushes motorists in Borno

Suspected members of Boko Haram, yesterday, ambushed motorists along Maiduguri- Damboa- Biu road, leading to unspecified number of people dead and injured, according to eye witnesses. The incident was said to have taken place in the morning between old Nigerian Telecommunication Mast, NITEL, a.k.a Dogon Wire in Hausa, and Bullabulin village which is now deserted […]

