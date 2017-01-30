SEC recovers investor’s N1.5m shares illegally sold

The Securities and Exchange Commission  (SEC), through its investor protection initiatives, has recovered N1.5 million for an investor, Rev. Fr. Samuel Ukeje, whose shares were illegally sold. A statement issued by the commission on Sunday stated that Ukeje, who resides in Italy, bought the Guaranty Trust Bank shares eight years ago through Cashville Investment and Securities. […]

