See How Popular Actor, Obi Madubuogwu’s Leg is Fast Decaying (Photos)

The state of the health of veteran Nollywood actor and producer who has been battling with diabetes for sometime now, is fast deteriorating as he is quickly approaching his grave if help does not come sooner.

Obi Madubuogwu, who is a Nollywood actor, producer, and founder of Saving Life for Africa Diabetes Foundation, (www.savelifeafricadiabetes.org) has issued a statement from his hospital bed at the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta in Lagos, saying that he was full of gratitude for all the people, organizations and groups who supported him financially and spiritually with prayers as he battle for his life.

Nollywood star who is seeking further treatment abroad as his leg is fast decaying, said;

“I want to thank all those who supported me financially, through calls, personal visits and prayers. I remember, Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, Dr. J Akabuike, Commissioner for Health, Anambra State, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah, Chief Johnbosco, Ken Maduakor, Osondu Igwilo, The Young, Ofia Okija, Emma Bishop Okonkwo, Igwe Alex Onyido of Ogidi, the Nollywood guilds and groups like AMP, DGN, AGN, Anya Igbo Filmmakers Association, Film4Life and Which Way Nollywood and Movie People Whatsapp Groups, Ogidi Boys Secondary School Old Boys’ Association, Ogidi Union Germany, Pastor and Mrs. CMD Lamia and members of the Makers Church, Ojodu Berger, Pastor John Offiong, Dorothy Iyong, Head of Nursing Unit, Federal Medical Centre Yaba, Dr Awoyemi, Dr Dada, Matron Onuka and all the team at FMC , Ebute Metta, Obi Nwogbo, Sebastian Ndu of Consuming Fire Prayer Ministry, Ogba, Barr Uju Ohanenye of Kenuju Love Foundation, Prince C. O Nebe, Bob Manuel Udokwu, John Okafor(Mr Ibu), Chidi Obidegwu, Chris Ekejimbe, Osita Okamalu, Sam Okafor, Paul Okoli, Nobert Ajaegbu, Steve Agbata, Paul Julius and Chris Okafor of Liberation City Church, Ojodu. I am equally grateful to the Nigeria media from the mainstream media to the bloggers like Linda Ikeji, Stella Dimoko Korkus.

