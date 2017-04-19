See What Ambode’s Doing With Taxpayers’ Money

See What Ambode's Doing With Taxpayers' Money

In continuation of efforts to remodel major highways, the Lagos State Government recently constructed an ultra modern walkway at Jakande, along Lekki-Epe Expressway.

The walkway, constructed with barricades, is also expected to eliminate the incidence of innocent citizens being knocked down by reckless drivers.

Below are pictures of the walkway

