See What Ambode’s Doing With Taxpayers’ Money
In continuation of efforts to remodel major highways, the Lagos State Government recently constructed an ultra modern walkway at Jakande, along Lekki-Epe Expressway.
The walkway, constructed with barricades, is also expected to eliminate the incidence of innocent citizens being knocked down by reckless drivers.
Below are pictures of the walkway
The post See What Ambode’s Doing With Taxpayers’ Money appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria.
What do you think?