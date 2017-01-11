The Senate on Wednesday in Abuja confirmed Mr Anthony Ayine as new Auditor-General of the Federation in spite of petitions against him. This followed presentation of the report of his screening by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Sen. Andy Uba at plenary. Ayine was confirmed in a voice vote, after deliberation on petitions […]

The post Senate Confirms Ayine Despite Petition Against Him appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.