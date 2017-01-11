Senate Confirms Ayine Despite Petition Against Him

Posted January 11, 2017 5:42 pm by Comments

The Senate on Wednesday in Abuja confirmed Mr Anthony Ayine as new Auditor-General of the Federation in spite of petitions against him. This followed presentation of the report of his screening by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Sen. Andy Uba at plenary. Ayine was confirmed in a voice vote, after deliberation on petitions […]

The post Senate Confirms Ayine Despite Petition Against Him appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. AGF: Senate shun petitions, confirms Ayine The Senate on Wednesday in Abuja confirmed Mr Anthony Ayine as new Auditor-General of the Federation in spite of petitions...
  2. BREAKING: Senate confirms Anthony Ayine as Auditor-General The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Anthony Ayine as Auditor-General of the Federal. Ayeni’s nomination for the position...
  3. Buhari nominates Ayine as Auditor-General PRESIDENT Muhammed Buhari yesterday forwarded the name of Mr Anthony Mkpe Ayine to the Senate for screening and confirmation as...
  4. Senate confirms Ndoma-Egba as NDDC chairman Senate yesterday confirmed Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba as Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC. It also confirmed the nomination...
  5. Senate Chief Whip Confirms Alleged Senate Rules Forgery The Nigerian Senate Chief Whip, Professor Olusola Adeyeye, has confirmed that the Senate Standing Rules have been altered. Professor Adeyeye...
  6. Senate Confirms New Auditor-General Of Federation The Nigerian Senate has confirmed the nomination of Anthony Ayine as the Auditor-General of the Federation. President Muhammadu Buhari had...
  7. Buhari forwards Ayine to Senate for confirmation as AuGF By Henry Umoru & Joseph Erunke ABUJA— SIX months after the former Auditor-General of the Federation, AuGF proceeded on terminal...
  8. Senate confirms Kuru as AMCON MD The Senate Thursday confirmed the appointment of Ahmed Lawan Kuru as the Managing Director, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON)....
  9. Court refuses to unseat Andy Uba, Stella Oduah from Senate Andrew Orolua, Abuja   Justice Adeniyi Ademola of a Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday dismissed a suit seeking...
  10. Arbeloa confirms Real departure Alvaro Arbeloa has confirmed that he expects to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season. Former Spain right-back...

< YOHAIG home